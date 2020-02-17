Man arrested in Bella Vista after stealing guns and pistol-whipping victim

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Two men were arrested after pistol-whipping a victim and stealing his guns.

Elijah Brown, 18, was arrested on charges of robbery, battery in the second degree and two theft of property charges.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the victim met Brown and another passenger on his street. The victim stated that he wanted to be in a rap video with Brown.

According to the affidavit, the victim met the two individuals at Riding Lane and Settle Lane.

The victim brought two guns into the car for the other two to look at. According to the affidavit, the car stopped around Trafalgar and Grosvenor Road.

The passenger pointed a gun at the victim and told him to get out of the car, then pistol-whipped the victim. Brown then punched the passenger and threw him out of the car.

Brown was arrested and taken to the Benton County Jail. His bond was set at $100,000.