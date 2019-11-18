Man arrested in connection with shooting in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — Jamie Edward Manzano, 18, was arrested Monday, Nov. 18 in connection with “a firearm discharge,” said Bill Sadler, Arkansas State Police spokesperson.
Sadler would not give any additional details about the alleged incident involving a gun.
An Arkansas State trooper stopped Manzano as Manzano walked along an onramp to Interstate 49.
Sadler said Manzano resisted arrested and sustained a minor injury when the trooper forced him on to the ground. He was treated by paramedics and is being booked into the Washington County Detention Center.
This is a developing story.