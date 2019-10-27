Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Delaware County

KANSAS, Okla. (AP) — A 40-year-old man has died in an officer-involved shooting in northeastern Oklahoma during an attempt by Delaware County authorities to serve a felony warrant for domestic abuse.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the shooting occurred about 11 p.m. Friday at a residence near Kansas, Oklahoma, about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and other law enforcement agencies were attempting to arrest Clayton Andrews on domestic abuse charges when shots rang out. Officials say Andrews was armed and exchanged gunfire with authorities.

Authorities say Andrews was pronounced dead at the scene. The names of the officers involved have not been released.

