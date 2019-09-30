Man died during Big Dam bicycle race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man is dead after a crash during the Big Dam 100 bicycle race on Saturday, September 28.

Police identified the person as Jim Krause, 54.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirms the man crashed around 11:00 a.m.

The crash happened on Highway 300 near Wye Mountain.

Police said he fell from his bicycle and went down a 30-foot embankment.

Witnesses told the state trooper they heard a pop near the rear tire before Krause fell.

Krause’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the exact cause of death, according to Hobbs.