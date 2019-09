LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK) — A man is dead after a crash during the Big Dam 100 bicycle race in Little Rock.

The name of the 54-year-old male has not been released.

Pulaski County Coroner Gerone Hobbs confirms the man crashed around 11:00 a.m. but the exact cause of the man’s death has not been determined.

The crash happened on Highway 300 near Wye Mountain.

The man’s body is expected to be taken to the Medical Examiner’s office to determine the cause of death, according to Hobbs.