 

Man found guilty in deadly New Year’s Day shooting

Christopher Rankin guilty of 2nd degree murder in New Year's Day shooting

Posted:
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A jury returned a guilty verdict against Christopher Rankin, 27, of Sherwood, on Wednesday, September 25.

Rankin was accused of killing a man on Dickson Street on January 1st, 2018, according to court records.

Fayetteville police arrived at a parking lot off of West Avenue and found Trenton Coney, 22, with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Coney was transported to Washington Regional Medical Center where he later died.

Rankin had left the scene at the time of the shooting but was found later, and arrested, in Fayetteville.

The jury found Rankin, 26, guilty of 2nd-degree murder.

