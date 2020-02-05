Man pleads not guilty in Greenwood murder investigation

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — Johnathan Massey was arraigned on two 1st degree murder charges today.

Massey pleads not guilty in the deaths of Carroll Elmore and Sharon Bernard.

The victim’s burned bodies were found outside of a house in Greenwood on Thursday.

Massey was first arrested on theft and property charges after a truck was reported stolen from the home.

Arkansas State Police pulled the truck over and found Massey with bloody clothing.

Massey was also charged with aggravated robbery and arson.

His next court date is set for July 20.