FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly used a stolen credit card to purchase several prepaid cards.

According to Fort Smith police, the man obtained a stolen credit card from a vehicle break-in in Fayetteville and then used it at a Fort Smith Walmart.

Police said he has a thumb injury and distinct tattoos.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 709-5116 or submit tips through Fort Smith Crime Stoppers at 78-CRIME.