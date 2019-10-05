Man sentenced in negligent homicide case; was “trippin'” on acid at the time

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A man tripping on acid while driving has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for killing a woman.

Andrew Scheffler, 20, will spend 15 years in prison for killing one person and injuring three others in a collision during January 2019.

Scheffler pleaded guilty to several charges including negligent homicide.

He told police he took two tabs of acid before the collision occurred. He also told police he drove his friend’s car at top speeds through a red light and crashed into another vehicle and that voices in his head made him do it.