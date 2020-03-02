March highlights state’s history and Arkansas archaeology

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — March is Arkansas Archaeology month and there are several events happening around the state highlighting the state’s rich history and an appreciation for archaeology.

Dr. Jessica Kowlaski and Mel Zabanski of Arkansas Archeological Society stopped by KNWA Today to highlight the work of the organization and some of the events planned throughout the month to celebrate archaeology.

Held in March each year, Archaeology Month is designed to broaden the public’s interest and appreciation for Arkansas’s archaeological resources and to encourage the public’s participation in conservation and preservation efforts.

The event began as Arkansas Archaeology Week in 1991, and expanded to a month-long format in 2002.

