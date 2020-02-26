Maren Morris coming to Rogers at Walmart AMP

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 13: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Maren Morris performs onstage during the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — Country music artist Maren Morris will make her way to Rogers this October at the Walmart AMP, the venue announced on Wednesday.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, March 6. Prices range from $34.75 to $64.75 plus applicable fees. They can be purchased by calling (479) 443-5600 or by visiting www.amptickets.com

Openings acts for the show will include James Arthur and Caitlyn Smith.

Morris’ song “The Bones” was No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart for the second consecutive week, making it the first solo female back-to-back No. 1 since 2012 and her fourth No. 1 single to date.