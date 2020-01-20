Martin Luther King Jr. Parade to march through Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — Springdale will join the nation in honoring the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a parade through the city on Monday.

The 3rd Annual parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Luther George Park in Springdale.

KNWA Today’s Nkiruka Azuka joined the founder of the event to learn more about why she started a new MLK Day tradition in Northwest Arkansas.

“Springdale celebrates everything, and I think it was time to celebrate the life of the man who made it so possible for so many people to come to Springdale and succeed regardless of their language or where they came from. This is the place. This is his dream; it came alive in Springdale,” said Alice Gachuzo-Colin, who started the parade three years ago.