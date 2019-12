Massive plant fire in Bentonville could be seen for miles in surrounding areas

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Traffic is backed up in all directions near 5th Street and J Street in Bentonville due to a massive plant fire, according to an IDRIVE Arkansas map.

The delays are due to a fire that happened at 1900 E. Central Avenue in Bentonville shortly after 12 p.m., Wednesday, December 4.

There are four schools without power:

Washington Jr. High

Apple Glen Elementary

Old High Middle

R.E. Baker Elementary