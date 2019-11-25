Massive fire destroys Sandstone Gardens in Missouri

LOMA LINDA, Mo. (KSN) — What we believe began as a smoke investigation by an agency became a third alarm fire with multiple fire departments responding.
Sandstone Gardens is a multi-story structure located along the south side of I-44. Just about a mile to the east of Downstream Casino. They feature a bistro and also garden statuary and home decor. CLICK to view Sandstone Gardens website.
Carl Junction Fire, Seneca District Fire Department, Galena Fire Department, Quapaw Fire, Joplin Fire Department assisted the Redings Mill Fire Department.
“To all of our family and friends, thank you for all your thoughts and prayers. Everyone is safe and sound.
We will have to temporarily close for now. We will have more information about the store and orders for our customers soon. Please give us just a little time to process this tragedy.
Have a safe and wonderful Thanksgiving. We are so thankful for you all.”