Massive fire leaves dozens temporarily without a job; CEO speaks

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A massive fire at a Bentonville plant will have dozens of people temporarily out of a job.

United Industries is a family-owned company that makes foam products and employs around 140 people.

The fire that caused thick black smoke over the city started in the back of the lot where a styrofoam product was stored, before spreading inside.

Bentonville Fire Chief, Kevin Boydston said all employees were accounted for and no one was injured. CEO and president of the company, Mark Ferm said employees will not be working, but will still get their paychecks.

“Until we get in the building, it could be as little as a couple of days, worst-case scenario, six weeks,” Ferm said. “But they’re our family too, and that’s how they will be treated.”