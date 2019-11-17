Maxine’s to open holiday pop-up bar

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A new holiday-themed pop-up bar is making it’s way into Fayetteville.

Maxine’s Tap Room is opening the Christmas-themed bar inside Stage Eighteen on Center Street in Fayetteville.

The unique spot will only be open for 40 nights and will feature a full menu of Christmas cocktails, eggnog, and wine — all served in vintage glassware.

The bar will donate a portion of its proceeds to three local non-profits.

“A lot of boozy hot chocolate drinks, and I think it’ll be a fun place to stop when you’re visiting the lights on the square,” said Hannah Withers, co-owner of Maxine’s.

The bar will be open from November 21 to New Year’s Eve.

