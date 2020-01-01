Mayor Appoints Susan Norton as Chief of Staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced today that his chief of staff, Don Marr, is resigning at the end of January to return to Virginia where he can be closer to family and continue his human resources and operations career.

“I am thankful for Don’s years of leadership and service to the City of Fayetteville. We value his accomplishments and support his decision to step down for family reasons. We wish him and his family the very best,” Jordan said.

Marr said that Fayetteville is one of the best places in the world to live and work. He thanked City staff, residents and friends throughout Fayetteville and the entire Northwest Arkansas region for their years of continued support.

“I have had the wonderful experience of working for the best boss anyone could ever have, and with staff and City Council members who wake up every day to make Fayetteville a better place. It’s truly been a rewarding professional experience,” Marr said.

With Marr’s resignation, Mayor Jordan also announced his appointment of Susan Norton as his new chief of staff.

Susan was appointed by the Mayor as the City’s communications and marketing director in 2015; she will begin serving in her new role on February 3.