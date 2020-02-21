McDonalds hiring event kicks off

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — McDonald’s three-day hiring event started today, February 20.

The event is part of an initiative to hire part and full-time employees at restaurants throughout Northwest Arkansas.

The company is accepting applications and is having on-site interviews from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Come in whatever you like to wear on a daily basis, we don’t judge here at McDonald’s. You know, it’s just part of it. You come in looking for a job, we’re definitely going to give you an interview and the chance to speak yourself on what you do in your life and the skills you have that could pertain to McDonald’s,” McDonald’s of Northwest Arkansas supervisor Cody Mathews said.

The final day of the hiring event will be this Saturday, February 22.