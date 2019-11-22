Medical identity theft scheme targets Arkansan seniors

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — A medical identity theft-scheme offering free DNA, genetic, or cancer testing is targeting seniors.

The Arkansas Senior Medicare Patrol is alerting Arkansans of the recent scheme that aims to steal seniors medicare numbers for medical identity theft.

The companies are contacting seniors, saying they are “with Medicare” and are offering free DNA, genetic, or cancer testing in exchange for their Medicare information.

The Arkansas SMP tells seniors to not agree to any type of testing from someone you do not know. Testing should always be ordered by your doctor first.

Do not give personal information to anyone you don’t know, including your Medicare information.

This scheme hasn’t just targeted Arkansans, if you or someone you know has been solicited, contact your local law enforcement.