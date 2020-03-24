Medical marijuana dispensaries deemed “essential” in some states with shelter-at-home

Medical marijuana dispensaries around the country are staying open during shelter-at-home orders

That’s because lawmakers and regulators are classifying the businesses as essential – meaning it can stay open to serve people.

States including Colorado and New York are also allowing curbside pick up.

Arkansas currently doesn’t have any shelter-at-home orders in any counties.

Micahel Mayes with Quantum 9 – a cannabis consulting firm – tells us because marijuana is used for medical purposes in the Natural State, he predicts regulators will allow shops to stay open if an order like sheltering at home were to happen.

“I would think that more than likely if there is a shelter-in-place the State will do the right thing to allow medical marijuana dispensaries to be listed as essential business,” Mayes said. “They are healthcare facilities that provide desperately needed medicine to severely ill patients.”

Mayes recommends people inside the shop follow CDC guidelines by standing six feet away from each other. He also recommends dispensary agents wear hospital approved nitrate gloves to prevent cross-contamination.