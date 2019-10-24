Medical marijuana in the workplace discussed during seminar

KNWA
Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — More patients are turning to medical marijuana in the Natural State, but businesses are still adjusting to new policies when it comes to employees who use it.

The Springdale Chamber of Commerce hosted a seminar Wednesday, Oct. 23, to give employers in Northwest Arkansas some understanding of the new policies.

Bill Rogers with the Springdale Chamber said it’s important for business owners to learn how they can implement safe practices into their workplaces for employees who have medical marijuana cards.

The seminar covered topics including drug testing and procedures, as well as safety in the workplace for both employers and employees.

