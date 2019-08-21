Medical marijuana sales continue budding in AR

More than $6 million worth of medical marijuana has been sold across the state

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — More than 824 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold in the state since the first dispensary opened May 10.

In sum, more than $6 million worth of medical marijuana has been sold.

There are two dispensaries open in Northwest Arkansas. Both are in Bentonville.

The ReLeaf Center opened Wednesday, Aug. 7. Within 13 days of opening, nearly 52 pounds of medical marijuana was sold.

The Source opened Thursday, Aug. 15. Within five days of opening, nearly 12 pounds of medical marijuana was sold.