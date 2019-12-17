Medical marijuana sales exceed $25M since May

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA) — Medical marijuana sales in Arkansas reached $25.7 million on sales of 3,812 pounds since the first dispensary opened in early May 2019, according to the Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Board.

NEA Full Spectrum, in Brookland-Craighead County, opened December 9 and 420 Dispensary, in Russellville, opened Tuesday, December 17.

Fort Cannabis in Fort Smith is expected to open Wednesday, December 18.

In Texarkana, Bloom Medicinals has been approved by the ABC following inspection, but an opening has not been announced.