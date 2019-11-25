Medical marijuana use continues flourishing in Arkansas

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — More than 3,000 pounds of medical marijuana has been sold in Arkansas since the first dispensary opened May 10 in Hot Springs, according to a news release.

Patients have spent a total of $21.35 million to obtain 3,098 pounds of medical marijuana, the release states.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville opened Wednesday, Aug. 7. The company has sold a total of 375.52 pounds of medical marijuana.

Eight days later, The Source opened in Bentonville, and since, the company has sold a total of 279.46 pounds of medical marijuana.

Acanza in Fayetteville opened Saturday, Sept. 14. A total of 259.49 pounds of medical marijuana have been sold since.

Purspirit Cannabis is the newest dispensary in Northwest Arkansas. The company has sold 6.70 pounds of medical marijuana since opening Wednesday, Nov. 20.





