FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — He is short, he’s round, and he’s your friendly neighborhood “Stumpy,” a unique roadside attraction that celebrates the Christmas holiday.

Stumpy is located on Mission Boulevard near Root Elementary School in Fayetteville.

Showing off his roots with style, stumpy dresses up for the holidays.

He’s been a ghost, a turkey, even Rudolph!

If you are looking to keep up with him you can follow him on Instagram at ‘Stumpy-of-NWA.’