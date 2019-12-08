Memorial in honor of fallen Fayetteville officer

"Last night was certainly the worst day in the history of the Fayetteville Police Department," Police Chief Mike Reynolds said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A memorial is set up outside of the Fayetteville Police Department for fallen officer Stephen Carr.

People in the community are laying flowers and letters outside of the department to honor 27-year-old Stephen Carr who was killed in Fayetteville on Saturday (December 7).

At 9:40 p.m. shots were fired in the back parking lot of the Fayetteville Police Department on Rock Street.

According to Police Chief Mike Reynolds, the suspect was identified as London Phillips.

Reynolds said that Carr was shot while sitting inside his patrol car behind the police department.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was, “ambushed and executed.”

Two officers responded and fired shots at Phillips and killed him. The officers are on paid administrative leave per the investigation.

Chief Reynolds said that Carr was assigned to the Dickson Street Entertainment District.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI will continue the investigation.

KNWA will update this story with additional details as they become available.