Menorah lighting in Fayetteville square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Dozens gathered in the Fayetteville town square to light the Menorah in honor of the last day of Hanukkah.

Standing in front of the crowd, Rabbi Mendel Greisman addressed the recent attacks on the Jewish community.

He thanked the Fayetteville Police Department for its presence and urged the community to be strong in times like this.

“The Hanukkah lights teach us that the way you fight darkness is not with sticks, it’s with light. And the way we fight hate and animosity is with love and unity,” Rabbi Greisman said.

The rabbi says he wants to send the message that their light is burning stong and will burn forever.