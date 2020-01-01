Mercy Fort Smith charity ball raises more than half a million dollars

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) – This year’s Mercy Health Foundation Fort Smith Charity Ball raised more than $538,000 to help expand health care services in the River Valley.

The annual fundraising event on December 13 was at the Fort Smith Convention Center.

The event had a four-course dinner, dancing, live auction and entertainment from country singer and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett, as well as an after party with the Emerald City Band.

Mercy’s foundation asked for donations to help expand prenatal services to those in need at the McAuley Clinic.

Through the clinic, Mercy Fort Smith works to ensure that expectant mothers who might not otherwise have access to prenatal services receive the care they need.