Message to drivers this holiday, “drive sober, or get pulled over”

ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Law enforcement is looking to save lives this holiday season by keeping alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off the roads.

Arkansas State Police (ASP) said, “don’t find yourself in handcuffs for the holidays.”

You will see more officers on patrol keeping an eye out for those who are impaired behind the wheel.

State and local law enforcement agencies plan to partner with the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this holiday season to “save lives by keeping alcohol and drug-impaired drivers off the roads.”

It’s illegal to drive a vehicle in all 50 states while impaired by alcohol or drugs, according to ASP.

Data from NHTSA Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS):