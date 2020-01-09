Meth, heroin and firearms bust in Van Buren

VAN BUREN, Ark (KNWA) — The Van Buren Police Department in conjunction with other local law enforcement seized large amounts of drugs and firearms Tuesday, January 7.

Michael Southerland, Cody Dunning, and Jessica Dalton were arrested on suspicion of trafficking methamphetamine and heroin.

Michael Southerland (L), Cody Dunning (C), Jessica Dalton (R)

At the time of the arrest more than six pounds of drugs, firearms, and a large sum of cash were seized. Officers say that some of the firearms seized were previously reported stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.