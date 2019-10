In this Aug. 28, 2019, file photo, a man exhales while smoking an e-cigarette in Portland, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA) — A Rogers middle school will be holding vaping prevention classes today.

Oakdale Middle School is working to combat teen vaping by inviting Kelli Butcher, a nurse with the Arkansas Department of Health, to present to all its students in the main gym.

Each session is 45 minutes long for the sixth, seventh and eighth grades.

There have been 26 confirmed deaths from vaping-related illnesses.