"I understand that minimum wage isn't enough money to live on, but here at Fringe, we employ a lot of part time college girls," Julia Sullivan said.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — The new minimum wage increase may cause more harm than good for local businesses.

The state’s minimum wage goes up on January 1, 2020, and will increase by 75 cents — totaling to $10 an hour.

In 2018, voters passed an act to raise the starting pay each year until 2021.

By then it’ll be $11 an hour.

Fringe Clothing Owner Julia Sullivan said for her small business, this is not a positive move.

She said it’ll make it harder for her to afford to pay all her employees.

“It makes it harder for me to take an off day because it costs me and the business a lot of money to pay someone to be here instead of me being in here,” she said.

Sullivan said she hopes she’ll be able to keep business as normal as possible.