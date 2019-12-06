BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Miracle on 2nd Street, a Christmas cocktail experience at Undercroft Bar in Bentonville Arkansas.

Now through Tuesday, December 31, Undercroft will be fully transformed into a Vintage Holiday Wonderland: Miracle on 2nd Street.

You’ll find the space dressed from head to toe with over-the-top vintage decorations, snowy scenes, Monday evening live music, holiday cheer, and so much more!

Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit and go sip on specially crafted holiday cocktails made by the talented bartenders.