Missing Kansas woman found dead in Benton County, husband killed by police

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/AP) — A Kansas woman’s body was found in Benton County on Tuesday after being reported missing on Monday.

According to a police press conference in Overland Park, Kansas, Sylvia Ussery-Pearson had been missing since early Monday morning out of Kansas.

Update on missing Overland Park woman Overland Park police are giving an update on missing woman Sylvia Ussery-Pearson, who 41 Action News has confirmed is the wife of Charles Pearson, the man fatally shot by KCK police near the Legends shopping center yesterday. Posted by 41 Action News – KSHB-TV on Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Sylvia Ussery-Pearson’s husband, Charles Pearson, was shot and killed by police in Overland Park yesterday.

Authorities said around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Ussery-Pearson’s body was found at the Lost Bridge Area of Garfield, near the water tank located next to the Lodge on Whitney Mountain in a shallow grave.

Ussery-Pearson’s cell phone last pinged in Cass County, Missouri. Law enforcement was searching Charles Pearson’s home in Lenexa, Kansas when investigators found a handwritten note from Pearson indicating the possible location of the body.

Pearson, 51, of Johnson County, Kansas, was the man who walked into a Country Inn & Suites Tuesday and told the general manager he killed his wife, said Jonathon Westbrook, a spokesman for Kansas City, Kansas, police. Pearson told the general manager he was armed and heading to the nearby Legends Outlet shopping district.

Pearson was waiting for officers when they arrived at an intersection near the inn. He got out of the car with a rifle and ignored demands to put the weapon down. Eventually, Pearson fired several shots at officers, who returned fire and killed him, Westbrook said.