Missouri community gets creative for annual hay bale decorating contest

SOUTHWEST CITY, Ark. (KSN) — “Snoopy — all he was in the beginning was chicken wire and aluminum foil and then it just grew from there,” explained Southwest City resident Amber Killion.

Killion helped create a Snoopy-themed hay bale for the Southwest City Commercial Club’s 2nd annual hay bale decoration contest.

“My daughter decided to draw Charlie Brown and we had to have some pumpkins and you can’t have Snoopy and Charlie without Woodstock,” Killion added.

Killion and other community members decorated 20 different hay bales along Main Street.

“People will just call into the bank even sometimes and say I love the way your town has decorated with the bunkers and people have posted on Facebook with how much they’ve enjoyed the decorations.”

Town businesses, churches and organizations joined together to help decorate the individual bales.

“We’re just a small community and when we do things like this, it just pulls us all together,” explained Diana Bates with the Southwest City Commercial Club. “We are just a farming community and everybody just pulls together and work on these — it’s just a great little community.”

“To be able to drive by and see parents taking pictures with the hay bale, it makes you feel proud — it makes your feel proud of the community and proud you are able to do something and kids are going to have memories of this,” said Killion.

Residents can visit City of Southwest City Facebook page and like it’s town favorite. The hay bale with the most likes by the end of October will receive a cash prize from the Commercial Club. You can click here to vote.