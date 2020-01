Missouri State announces new football coach

FILE – In this Aug. 6, 2011, file photo, then-Arkansas NCAA college football coach Bobby Petrino discusses the Razorbacks prospects during a news conference in Fayetteville, Ark. Petrino is apologizing to fans and players in Arkansas seven years after he was fired for misleading officials about his extramarital affair with an athletic department employee that was exposed after a motorcycle crash. Petrino returned to Arkansas on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, for the first time since 2012, addressing a packed room for a Little Rock Touchdown Club meeting. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KOLR) — Missouri State University announced Bobby Petrino as the new next head football coach.

The University said a news conference will take place on Thursday, Jan. 16 at 8:45 a.m. in the PRIME Overtime Club at JQH Arena on the Springfield campus. Doors will open at 8:15 a.m.

Petrino used to be the head coach at Arkansas, Western Kentucky, and Louisville. The university said in a press release that he has a career record of 119-56 in 14 seasons.

Petrino will be Missouri State’s 21 head football coach.