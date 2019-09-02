Moffett Schools on the road to recovery

"It felt so wonderful and such a blessing to know that a group out of Virginia thought of our little school"

MOFFETT, Okla. (KNWA) — A school in Oklahoma is getting help from across state lines after floodwaters completely washed it out earlier this summer.

The nonprofit from Virginia, God’s Pit Crew, helped out at Moffett Schools after record flooding along the Arkansas River.

Before

After

Classes looked a little different and school didn’t start on time, but without the help of the nonprofit and the community, Moffett teachers said they wouldn’t be where they are today.

Stacey Beam is a reading and English teacher for 4th through 5th grade at Moffett Public Schools.

Beam said the Virginia-based organization came and put in $300,000 into the school.

“Not only did they come in with all the supplies,” she said. “They also brought in workers from everywhere.”

She said God’s Pit Crew pretty much remodeled everything.

“They brought sheet rock, ceiling tiles, furniture, and they brought every teacher a brand new desk,” she said.

Beam said having people from out of the state care about a place as small as Moffett has been a huge blessing.

“It looked pretty bleak here,” Beam said. “If it wasn’t for him (God) sending God’s Pit Crew we wouldn’t be a school today.”

Moffett Public School is still working on restoring the cafeteria.

Beam said the cafeteria workers were trained to work out of a food truck and the kids get their trays from there and eat inside the classrooms or on the sidewalk.

Beam said the students at the school in 4th through 8th grade still don’t have classrooms yet, but they are hopefully going to be able to move into them next week.