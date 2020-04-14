More moms-to-be turn to midwives amid COVID-19

"They're afraid," she said. "They're scared to deliver in the hospital."

CENTERTON, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has changed many things for people around the world, including how they give birth.

I’m taking as many clients as I can comfortably take and referring others to other midwives. LUCY FERGUSON, CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL MIDWIFE

Lucy Ferguson is a licensed and certified professional midwife (CPM) at Heart to Heart Midwifery in Centerton.

“I’ve been actively involved in midwifery for 23 and a half years,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Ferguson said she’s seeing an influx of moms-to-be choosing to give birth at home.



“They’re afraid,” she said. “They’re scared to deliver in the hospital.”

Aside from the safety concerns, Ferguson said they also don’t want to miss sharing this special moment with the ones they love most, due to the tight restrictions for visitors at hospitals.

“They want [the] people that they want to be with them, with them,” she said. “Right now, they aren’t allowing anybody except the husband.”



Ferguson said she understands why all of this would be a concern but wants expecting mothers to err on the side of caution.

I’m encouraging them to really seek out what they want to do, what they’re really comfortable with, and go that route. LUCY FERGUSON, CERTIFIED PROFESSIONAL MIDWIFE



She said just because of the changes in hospital procedure, doesn’t necessarily mean turning to a midwife is the right move for everyone.

“The hospitals are working really hard to keep them safe,” Ferguson said.

No matter what route you choose though, Ferguson is confident everyone will get through this tough time.

“I feel like everybody is doing a good job,” she said. “I think we are all going to have healthy moms and healthy babies.”

















For more information about Heart to Heart Midwifery, click here.