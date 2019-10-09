More than 1,000 students participate in Ozark Media Arts Festival

The event is free and is hosted at the Art Center of The Ozarks and The Apollo on Emma Avenue

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — More than 1,000 high school and college students from Arkansas and midwest states have gathered for the Ozark Media Arts Festival.

The event began Wednesday Oct. 9 and continues until 3 p.m. Oct. 10. The event is free and is hosted at the Art Center of The Ozarks and The Apollo on Emma Avenue.

The students will showcase their videos and photos, and explore career changing opportunities in the world of broadcast, film, production, graphic design and photography, as well as career and tech exposition, according to Trent Jones, director of media for Springdale Schools.

More than 45 media programs in Arkansas and 30 businesses and colleges from the region are also participating, Jones stated.

Students will compete in several categories. Three receipients will receive $1,000 toward their programs and ‘Teacher of the Year’ will be announced, Jones stated.