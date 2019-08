The grand opening is Friday

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A soft opening was hosted at the first Northwest Arkansas dispensary Wednesday and more than 8 pounds were sold.

Those at ReLeaf Center said the grand opening is Friday.

Three hundred people bought products during the soft opening, said Roger Song co-owner of the dispensary.

Song said 8.6 pounds of marijuana was sold.

The ReLeaf Center is the seventh medical marijuana dispensary approved to open in Arkansas.