Morgan Nick case featured on playing cards for prisoners

ALMA, Ark. (KNWA) — Investigators in Oklahoma are using a unique method to spread the story of Morgan Nick — the six-year-old abducted from an Alma, Arkansas baseball field in 1995.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has included Nick’s picture on a series of cold case playing cards.

The deck of cards, which includes other missing people and unsolved murders, are sold inside prisons.

Her mother Colleen says Morgan’s picture will be featured on about 5000 cards.

She hopes putting the cards in the hands of inmates could result in new leads.