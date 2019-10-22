Most of Black Hills Energy service restored

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Crews with Black Hills Energy have responded to more than 170 emergency orders as a result of Monday’s storm.

The company reports that areas impacted include Rogers, Cave Springs and Siloam Springs.

Natural gas service has been restored to all but 20 customers.

Anyone who finds damage to their gas meter or service lines are asked to contact customer service at 1-888-890-5554.

If you smell gas you should leave the area immediately and then call 911 or Black Hills Energy’s Emergency line at 1-800-694-8989.