Mother accused of homicide in death of 3-year-old

Three-year-old Faith had no pulse when first responders arrived

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA) — A mother is facing first-degree murder among other charges in the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

The father is facing charges in connection with the child’s apparent abuse.

Kelsey Seaman is in the Wagoner County Detention Center accused of first-degree murder of child abuse that results in the death of a minor, child abuse, child neglect and obstructing a peace officer.

Glen Seaman is facing charges of child neglect, enabling child neglect and obstructing a peace officer.

Wagoner County deputies and Broken Arrow firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of 253rd Street in Broken Arrow, Okla. regarding an unresponsive child.

Three-year-old Faith had no pulse when first responders arrived. She was dead upon arriving at St. Francis Children’s Hospital.

There were initially no obvious signs of abuse. Following an autopsy, investigators found that Faith had sustained injuries consistent with child abuse.

According to authorities, Faith died from injuries she sustained Nov. 5.

“This is such a sad case for everyone involved. These are the types of heart-breaking cases that haunt even the toughest of law enforcement officers. One of the most tragic aspects of this case is that this precious three-year-old was adopted out of a bad situation into the possibility of a brighter future. Instead, her life was cut short in a senseless act of violence. Our focus now is to keep Faith in our thoughts as we pursue justice on her behalf.” — Wagoner County Sheriff Chris Elliott





