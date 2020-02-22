Mother reacts to viral video of boy bullied over dwarfism

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — An emotional video of a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism, crying and contemplating suicide after being bullied now gone viral. It’s also sparking conversations about the harmfulness of bullying. A local mother who has a child with the same genetic condition said the video hit close to home.
Kelly Stuckey’s son Everett is three years old and was diagnosed with a common form of dwarfism. She said she is just starting to have these conversation with her son who is in preschool.
”I think the conversation starts so much younger than we think and it’s so important to start teaching our kids about differences,” said Stuckey.
Everett was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a genetic condition which causes someone to be considerably shorter than the average person. “The day we found out and his diagnosed was confirmed, the first thing I thought about was the potential bullying.”
A situation Yarraka Bayles, a mother in Australia is dealing with. She posted a video of her 9-year son Quaden, who lives with dwarfism. He was crying after being bullied at school. At one point, he even says he wants to die.
Stuckey said stories like this is why she continues to spread awareness about her son’s condition,and teaches him to love his differences.
“I’m constantly speaking to him words of encouragement and words of identity into him. So if he ever faces this situation he can proudly say yes, I have achondroplasia and I’m different.”
Maryanne Mabry is a school counselor at Springdale’s Thurman G. Smith Elementary. She said bullying can happen at any age. “We start very young and we teach them that we are all human beings and we all look the same on the inside. We have more similarities than we have differences.”
Stuckey said she will always have concerns but hopes people will become more accepting of people with differences.
“He was created with a confidence and a resilience and a stubbornness. All of these great qualities. He’s going to thrive, I’m going to worry and he is going to thrive.”
Stuckey also works with teachers on how to handle the conversation of her son’s differences in the classroom.