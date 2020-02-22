Mother reacts to viral video of boy bullied over dwarfism

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark (KNWA) — An emotional video of a 9-year-old boy with dwarfism, crying and contemplating suicide after being bullied now gone viral. It’s also sparking conversations about the harmfulness of bullying.​​ A local mother who has a child with the same genetic condition said the video hit close to home.​

Kelly Stuckey’s son Everett is three years old and was diagnosed with a common form of dwarfism. She said she is just starting to have these conversation with her son who is in preschool.

​”I think the conversation starts so much younger than we think and it’s so important to start teaching our kids about differences,” said Stuckey.

Everett was diagnosed with Achondroplasia, a genetic condition which causes someone to be considerably shorter than the average person. “​The day we found out and his diagnosed was confirmed, the first thing I thought about was the potential bullying.”

​A situation Yarraka Bayles, a mother in Australia is dealing with. ​She posted a video of her 9-year son Quaden, who lives with dwarfism.​ He was crying after being bullied at school. ​At one point, he even says he wants to die.​

Stuckey said stories like this is why she continues to spread awareness about her son’s condition,​and teaches him to love his differences.

“​I’m constantly speaking to him words of encouragement and words of identity into him. So if he ever faces this situation he can proudly say yes, I have achondroplasia and I’m different​​.”

​Maryanne Mabry is a school counselor at Springdale’s Thurman G. Smith Elementary. She said bullying can happen at any age.​​ “We start very young and we teach them that we are all human beings and we all look the same on the inside. We have more similarities than we have differences.”

​Stuckey said she will always have concerns but hopes people will become more accepting of people with differences.

“​He was created with a confidence and a resilience and a stubbornness. All of these great qualities. He’s going to thrive, I’m going to worry and he is going to thrive​.”

Stuckey also works with teachers on how to handle the conversation of her son’s differences in the classroom.