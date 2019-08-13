Mother reportedly tells police why she left infant in hot car

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA) — Two women who reportedly left an infant in a hot car told police different reasons as to why the situation happened Sunday, Aug. 11 at a Walmart.

Karlee Spear, the infant’s, and her roommate Ashlee Danley are each facing misdemeanor second-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. They are both in jail in lieu of a $2,000 bond.

The two were taken to the Pea Ridge Police Department for questioning.

Spear told police she and Danley live in Seligman, Mo. but went to shop at the Pea Ridge Walmart. She told police she strapped the child in his car seat before heading to the store, a probable cause report states.

Spear told police she didn’t realize the baby was left in the car because she didn’t have her 4-year-old child with her, the report states. She told police had her other child been with her, she would’ve been reminded to get the infant out of the car.

Danley told police she was — fully aware — that the infant was in his car seat, but later told police she forgot to take the infant out of the vehicle because her kids weren’t with her and so she didn’t have kids on her mind, according to the report.

According to surveillance video, the baby was left alone in the hot car for 45 minutes before it was rescued. The outside temperature was about 95 degrees, the report states.

Bystanders threw a brick through the back window of the Xterra and rescued the baby boy. They immediately undressed the baby and took him inside the story to the deli section to cool his internal temperature, the report states.

They told police when they found the infant, he was sweating profusely and struggling to breath. He was so hot he couldn’t cry although there was shattered glass all over him, according to the report. He is being treated at Arkansas Children’s Hospital.