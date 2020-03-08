Mother says “we lost everything”

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A family with young children left without a home after a fire in Rogers.

Tatum Ethridge lives a few homes down. “I saw the whole house like in flames like engulfed.. everything was on fire.”

Neighbors in shock after a house on pine ridge drive burns down to the ground F riday night.

Harley Platanitis, a neighbor said, “it was completely chaotic, fire trucks..there were about a dozen of them. It was just really hectic.”

Terra Web said her sister Delenia King was home alone with her two kids when she heard an odd noise. “She started going downstairs to see what was going on to see if she could find anything. She just happened to open the garage and saw the fire and they ran out of the house.”

King moved into her friend Michael Cerone’s house last month. She lived there with her boyfriend George Tyree and their two kids. King made it out of the house in time with her children but family treasures were lost.

“Some of the stuff that was left from our mom was in the fire and her boyfriend’s dad passed away last year and he had a necklace with his ashes in it and that’s gone. Their friend, all of his stuff is gone too,” said Webb.

A Benton County Sheriff’s Deputy has been assigned to the area to monitor and make sure nobody goes on the property because the structure isn’t safe.

Webb said they plan to stay at a hotel until they can get back on their feet “they could use anything for themselves and for the kids, clothing, toiletries and prayers.”

She is just glad they all made it out safely. “They’re doing the best they can, holding on to what they do have. I told her that we are just thankful that they are safe and accounted for.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.