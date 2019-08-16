Mountain Home man sentenced to over a decade for child pornography

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A man from Fayetteville was sentenced to federal prison for attempting to view child pornography.

Anthony Rhoden, 42, was sentenced to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole, followed by 25 years of supervised release on one count of accessing the internet with the intent to view child pornography.

Rhoden received an additional two and a half years for committing the offense while on federal supervised release.

According to court records, in February 2018, Rhoden was on supervised release following a conviction for receiving child pornography.

United States Probation Officers conducted a search of Rhoden’s motel room and located a cellular phone. Rhoden stated he had been utilizing it to search the internet for child pornography.

A forensic review of the phone revealed numerous images of child pornography.

Rhoden was indicted in February 2019 on federal charges and entered his guilty plea on March 2019.