Multi-million dollar bond issue put on hold

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A multi-million dollar bond issue to expand space for the juvenile court has been put on hold.

Members of the Quorum Court’s Finance and Budget Committee discussed the $5.5 million bond price tag for a second courtroom and additional office space.

Justices of the Peace, like Eva Madison, said more information is needed about this proposal before pushing it through.

“We want to know what the front end costs are going to be to do this and then the biggest issue is how are we going to finance the bonds. I think there are even more basic questions like is doing bonds really the right way?” District 9 Justice Madison said.

A second circuit judge who will hear juvenile court cases will be elected this year.

The Quorum Court will continue to discuss the proposal on Thursday, February 13 in a special meeting.