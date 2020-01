FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Nine total water rescues due to the storms were conducted in Fort Smith.

According to Aric Mitchell with the Fort Smith Police Department, all the people were recovered safely.

Some of the locations include 66th and Phoenix, 5800 Kinkead Avenue and North 9th Street and Kelley Avenue.

All of the water rescues were successful.

Police want to remind citizens to turn around and don’t drown.

