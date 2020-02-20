Murder trial begins for Mauricio Torres

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Attorneys interviewed more than a hundred potential jurors in a high profile murder case.

Jury selection began today in the re-trial of Mauricio Torres.

Torres was convicted of murder and sentenced to death in 2016 for the death of his 6-year-old son Isaiah.

The state Supreme Court though overturned the conviction saying the state did not prove its case for the death penalty.

In court today, 101 potential jurors were divided into three groups for questioning.

So far, only three have been selected, 2 women and one man.

Opening statements are scheduled for February 28.

